Artsday / Wildbear doco in running for an export award

Here’s today’s burst of arts news from arts editor HELEN MUSA.

CANBERRA’S WildBear Entertainment has been named a finalist in the 2021 Australian Export Awards, with its profile of shark conservationist Valerie Taylor having been snapped up by National Geographic for Disney+ after appearing at the Sundance Film Festival. WildBear CEO Michael Tear notes that they’ve made programs chronicling Australian history, including “Changed Forever” the story of Australia through the Great War; “Come fly with me”, the history of aviation in Australia, and “Brock Over the top”, paying tribute to Australian racing car driver Peter Brock. The Australian Exporter of the Year will be announced in Canberra by Trade Minister Dan Tehan on November 25.

THOROUGHBASS presents “Big Skies,” music that speaks of Australia, with Diana Weston on piano and harpsichord and Shaun Ng (viola da gamba) playing music by Peter Sculthorpe, Anne Boyd, Diana Blom, Ann Carr-Boyd and Elena Kats-Chernin. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, Saturday, November 20, bookings here

BUDDING Entertainment is seeking participants in its shows “A Very Musical Christmas”, “Cinderella Christmas Pantomime” and “Christmas Comedy Crash Test Drama,” to be staged in mid-December. Details here



CANBERRA landscape photographer Scott Leggo has launched his new coffee table book, “Australia – A Photographic Journey,” with about 200 selected photographs. Available at the Scott Leggo Gallery, 45 Jardine Street, Canberra.

CANBERRA’S documentary film festival “Stronger than Fiction” is back with “System K”, which showcases an extraordinary group of street artists and musicians in Kinshasa, Congo, who make confronting performance art. At Dendy, Civic, 7pm, Friday, November 19. Book here

ZOYA Patel, after closing down “Feminiartsty” has, as promised, produced the first edition of her new online publication, “Intersectional”, under the loose theme of “adulthood“ and featuring work from Lisa Fuller and an essay by Gemma Killen, as well as a piece, “A young woman’s body is a dangerous thing,” by Patel herself. Visit