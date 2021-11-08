‘Bleak Christmas’ businesses beg Barr for a meeting

MAKING Chief Minister Andrew Barr look like a grinch, the post-covid “forgotten industries” of Canberra are now begging him to consider the livelihoods of dozens of businesses facing a bleak Christmas and meet with them.

Representing the “forgotten industries” of fitness, martial arts, movement and physical sport, and recreation, Master Tom Adam, of the Fitness, Martial Arts & Movement Club in Phillip, has written for the fourth time (since September 17) today (November 8) pleading with Mr Barr for a meeting.

“Although the government is talking about easing restrictions, our industries continue to take a beating and are not recovering due to the post lockdown, covid and schools, and school holiday effects,” he writes.

“How can we seek out assistance for our businesses to get through the next few months if we’re unable to even gain an audience?

“We beg of you to hear our concerns and act to help.

“As we enter Christmas time, we normally see a drop in membership. This year is different, we’re seeing a BIG drop in membership as parents (rightly so) start to take their kids away for the first time in almost two years for many.

“Such a massive drop in membership, and revenue, is hurting us now and with the impact of the ‘we’ll start in 2022’ sentiment, many small businesses in our sector are quite concerned about how they will pay wages (let alone the rent and overheads) due to these impacts.”

Mr Adam says the group wants the following from a meeting with Mr Barr:

Continued financial support – “we’re begging for it, but feel ignored”.

Proper engagement as an industry body

Some additional grants for the non-for-profit and small organisations

Targeted support for commercial tenants that have landlords who are unwilling to provide support