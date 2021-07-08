Boys allegedly ‘pose’ as gym members to steal valuables

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A GROUP of “young boys” have been posing as Club Lime members to illegitimately gain entry to gyms across the ACT and steal valuables, according to notices displayed in its Mitchell location.

The noticed alleged that the young boys were using Club Lime towels and fobs to appear to be members before stealing items such as car keys and wallets.

“Club Lime is working with ACT police and a number of offenders have been caught, however, upon release they continue to commit petty crimes across Canberra,” the notice said.

“Please do not leave wallets and keys exposed in the open lockers.

“Club Lime is currently sourcing lockable wallet lockers that will be installed in each club.”

The warning comes more than six months after cars were stolen from Club Lime gyms in Canberra’s south.