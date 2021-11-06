News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 20°/23° | Saturday, November 6, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Canberra covid cases rise as hospital numbers fall

THERE are just two people in hospital with COVID-19 today (November 6), both are in intensive care and one on a ventilator, ACT Health reports. 

However there have been 18 new covid cases recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, which has lifted the number of active cases to 136. 

There hacve been a total of 1716 covid infection in the territory since this outbreak began on August 12.  

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Blaze at Kingston apartment block
Breaking

Blaze at Kingston apartment block

SIX fire crews have raced to an apartment building blaze on Burke Crescent, between Kennedy Street and Leichhardt Street, Kingston.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews