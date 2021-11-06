Canberra covid cases rise as hospital numbers fall

THERE are just two people in hospital with COVID-19 today (November 6), both are in intensive care and one on a ventilator, ACT Health reports.
However there have been 18 new covid cases recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, which has lifted the number of active cases to 136.
There hacve been a total of 1716 covid infection in the territory since this outbreak began on August 12.
