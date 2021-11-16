News location:

Canberra CityNews

Cases confirmed at Hughes aged care home

FIVE people at St Andrews residential aged care in Hughes have tested positive to COVID-19.

ACT Health says the new cases detected at St Andrews are a mixture of staff and residents.

St Andrew’s Village, Hughes. Photo: Presbyterian Aged Care

Visits to the facility have been restricted.

Meanwhile a cluster of cases at LDK aged care construction site in Greenway has grown to 11.

 

