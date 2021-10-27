Celebration of Jeffrey Smart gets to go ahead

THE National Gallery of Australia’s long-awaited Jeffrey Smart exhibition will go ahead, opening to the public on Saturday, December 11, after covid-related postponements.

Celebrating the centenary of Australian artist Jeffrey Smart’s birth in 1921, the exhibition will showcase more than 100 works of art by the Adelaide-born artist – renowned for his depiction of the 20th century urban experience, beginning with his early works from the 1940s to his last painting, “Labyrinth”, completed in 2011.

One of Australia’s most celebrated artists, Smart’s images have become emblematic of 20th and 21st century urban experience.

The exhibition, curated by the gallery’s Deborah Hart and Rebecca Edwards, will bring fresh perspectives to his artistic contribution.

In more good news, the gallery will reopen to the public at 10am on Friday, October 29, after having been closed for 11 weeks, since August 13. All visitors will need to book free general entry tickets, which can be done online at nga.gov.au/visit/ or in person at the concierge desk in the gallery foyer.

Tickets for “Jeffrey Smart” at connect.nga.gov.au/events