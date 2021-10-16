Childcare centre makes the covid close-contact list

THE Narrabundah Early Childhood School at Kootara Crescent has been identified by ACT Health as its only addition to the latest covid exposure site list updates as at 5.55pm yesterday (October 15).
It is classified as a close contact exposure site and affects only the Grass Parrot and Kangaroo rooms over 9am-3.30pm on Tuesday, October 12 and 9am-3.30pm the following day.
ACT Health says close contact exposure locations are considered a higher risk for onward transmission to people who were at the location at the date and times identified.
