Covid cases detected in Queanbeyan and Goulburn

ONE case of COVID-19 has been detected in Queanbeyan and one in Goulburn in the last 24 hours.

According to a Southern NSW Local Health District Spokesperson, the case from Goulburn has been identified as a contact of an existing case while the Queanbeyan case is still under investigation.

Queanbeyan’s total active case numbers now sit at 22, while Goulburn’s is 15.

Since the start of the outbreak in June, Sourthern NSW has 91 total cases, with 75 currently active and 16 having recovered. Three cases are currently in hospital.

State wide, NSW today (September 23) reported 1063 new locally acquired cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.