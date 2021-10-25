Dance festival finally finds its feet

Another busy week of arts news, here’s HELEN MUSA’S “Arts in the City” column.

FORMER “CityNews” Artist of the Year Liz Lea’s “BOLD” dance summit will be back next year, March 2-6, after several tries in 2021. It’ll be the third such festival and will take place online and in person, with a two-day conference at the National Library, performances at the QL2 Dance and the Portrait Gallery.

CANBERRA’S Fiona Victoria Hopkins, better known as a prize-winning costume designer, has made it into the main professional finals of the World Monologue Games with a monologue taken from “The Last Train” by Natacha Astuto, which Hopkins is now turning into a film. As previously reported, Jade Breen and Jasmin Shojai will appear respectively in the youth and main amateur global finals. All are viewable on November 19, 20 and 21. Details at monologues.com.au

THE popular Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts will resume after lockdown with Canberra pianist Stuart Long playing Debussy, Poulenc, Satie, Ibert and Chaminade at Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm on November 3. Book via trybooking.com or call 6232 7248.

MEGALO Print’s members’ exhibition, this year themed “Transformation”, will be back after a hiatus of two years, at 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, open to the public from October 30 to December 11.

FORMER Canberran and crime novelist LJM Owen is the director and founder of the Terror Australis crime and mystery festival in Huonville, Tasmania, where it will run mostly online, but with some semi-live sessions and with a wholly online weekend at the end of November. The line-up of authors includes Ann Cleeves, Val McDermid, Sulari Gentill and Katherine Kovacic. Details at terroraustralisfestival.com

NOT to be outdone by Sydney, State Opera SA has announced “Bohème on the Beach”, a one-night-only outdoor opera spectacular set on Glenelg Beach on March 26, with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra playing. Book at premier.ticketek.com.au

THE Australian Ballet is joining GWB Entertainment to stage the Broadway sensation “An American in Paris” in Australia next year, starting with Brisbane in January. But no sign of a Canberra stop – maybe our theatre is just too small. Waitlist is at americaninparis.com.au