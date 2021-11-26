Eight new covid cases, seven in hospital

WITH a 12 and over, fully vaccinated rate of 97.6 per cent, the ACT recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday (November 25).
ACT Health also reports today that there were 175 active cases in Canberra.
Seven people are in hospital with covid, four of whom are in intensive care and all on ventilators.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply