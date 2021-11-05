Eisteddfod returns to live performances

GOOD news is in from the Australian National Eisteddfod that three postponed events will be happening live in November after postponed and online events.

According to the organisation’s chair, Sylvia Tulloch, with the lifting of the ACT’s Lockdown, the 2021 Piano Eisteddfod will now go ahead, although it has been shortened to a three-day event and will run in the same format as planned in August, but without the open sections.

Joanne Burrows, head of piano and music craft at the Riverina Conservatorium of Music, Wagga Wagga, will be the adjudicator over the three days in the main hall of Ainslie Arts Centre, where the capacity will be 40 at any time.

The Speech & Drama event will be held on Saturday, November 20, with Erin Bubb from the Acting Up Drama Academy in Wollongong as adjudicator.

The Singing Division will go ahead as planned on November 26, 27 and 28 with, it is expected, noted tenor Christopher Lincoln Bogg, joining as adjudicator.

The Eisteddfod’s 2021 Bands & Orchestras event took place in an online format, due to covid risk factors. A total of 62 groups submitted recordings for adjudication and received feedback on their performances.

The 2021 Piano Eisteddfod will be held on November 9, 10 and 11, while the and Drama Eisteddfod will be held on Saturday, November 20, and the Singing Eisteddfod will be held on November 28 and 29. All events are in the main hall, Ainslie Arts Centre, Elouera Street Braddon. Details here