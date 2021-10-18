Film archive’s first Australian chief in more than a decade

THE new chief executive officer of the National Film and Sound Archive, Patrick McIntyre, has this week arrived in Canberra, the first Australian to hold the position in more than a decade.

McIntyre, who has more than 25 years’ experience in arts and cultural management, including with The Australian Ballet and Sydney Film Festival, joins the NFSA from the Sydney Theatre Company, where he has been executive director for more than 11 years.

He replaces the previous CEO for the NFSA, Jan Müller, who announced his resignation last year after three and half years, then returned to the Netherlands.

A well-known figure in arts circles, McIntyre has held positions on boards and advisory boards, including Live PerformanceAustralia, the CREATE Centre at the University of Sydney, ArtsReady, and the Deakin University arts management program.

McIntyre describes the NFSA’s collection as “one of the country’s most exciting cultural assets, particularly as it increasingly becomes available in digital forms.”