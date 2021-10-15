First things first, a haircut!

FIRST things first, straight out of nine weeks lockdown in the ACT and the hairy hordes were descending of hairdressers all over the city.
This is the queue of optimists outside a barbershop at the Gungahlin Marketplace this morning (October 15).
If you have any “freedom” snaps, share them at editor@citynews.com.au
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply