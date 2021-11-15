Fresh Funk’s blockbuster tests the stereotypes

TICKETS are on sale for Fresh Funk’s end-of-year blockbuster, “Mulan”, on stage at Erindale Theatre, though with film version to screen at Limelight Cinemas, December 16-19.

Director Caroline “Leena” Wall’s production, hosted by Tuggeranong Arts Centre, will take its inspiration from the 1998 Disney film, providing much-needed comic relief, but also exploring gender fluidity and cultural stereotypes.

According to Wall, after weeks of Zoom lessons, the cast of more than 250 dancers aged nine to adult were on a steep learning curve in preparing to perform live.

Danica Spitaler, who plays the role of Mulan in the production, has danced with Fresh Funk for 14 years and says: “My cultural background is Chinese, and I relate well to the Mulan character and traditional ideas of bringing honour to your family, by looking good and marrying well. But seriously, doesn’t everyone love a story where the princess saves the prince?”

Tres Marayag plays the character of Captain Li Shang. A Filipino and living in Canberra to train at ADFA, will return to the Philippines to work as a soldier when he completes his training.

“When I was a kid, I thought Mulan was about women’s empowerment. These days, I see the political and cultural messaging it represents and its relevance to certain cultures, like in the Philippines,” Marayag says.

Fresh Funk’s dance remake of the movie into the energetic commercial hip-hop showcase that Fresh Funk is known for uses humorous songs from the original score, such as “I’ll Make A Man Out of You”, but is seen by Wall as “a tribute to the program’s young dancers and the role they play in a society where cultural norms are shifting faster than ever.”

This show features a, performing to a soundtrack also featuring music by Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Bruno Mars, and large-scale video components.

“Mulan,” Erindale Theatre, Wanniassa, 5pm and 8pm shows, Saturday, December 4, bookings here trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=834739&