Gallery gets behind films about artists

THE National Gallery of Australia is investing in the stories of Australian artists through a dedicated film fund.

Latest cab off the rank is “Step Into Paradise”, premiering at 8.30pm tonight, October 12, on ABC TV, telling the story of Australian fashion designers Jenny Kee and Linda Jackson.

Then tomorrow night, October 13, there’ll be the premiere on ABC TV Plus of “Bronwyn Oliver: The Shadows Within”, exploring the world of the late sculptor.

But through the Australian Artists’ Film Fund, the gallery and the ABC have already supported the recent documentary “Quilty: Painting the Shadows”, about artist Ben Quilty and are in development for a documentary inspired by the gallery’s “Know My Name” initiative, which highlights the work of Australia’s women artists.

NGA director Nick Mitzevich says, “The potency and impact of film cannot be underestimated. Offering an incredible opportunity to share artist stories and elevate Australian art on the global stage, film will become a major part of the National Gallery’s artistic program going forward.”

For more information or to donate, contact foundation@nga.gov.au