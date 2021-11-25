Genesis wins top spot at the ARIAs

CANBERRA rapper Genesis Owusu has won four trophies, including Album of the Year, at the 2021 ARIA Awards for his debut “Smiling With No Teeth.”

Owusu, who was discovered though Triple J’s “Unearthed High” in 2015, also took out “Best Hip Hop Release”, “Best Independent Release” and “Best Cover Art”.

2021 has been one hell of a ride for the Ghanian born singer who calls Canberra home.

“This is insane,” Owusu said on learning of his award, listing his team as “geniuses.”

Owusu moved to Australia at the age of two and is the brother of another famous Canberra rapper, Citizen Kay.

The full list of 2021 ARIA Award winners can be found here.