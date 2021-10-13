Here’s what your first taste of freedom looks like when lockdown ends

LIFE will begin to return to normal for Canberrans with lockdown lifting in the territory from midnight tonight (October 14).

The ACT has been effectively closed for business for nine weeks while trying to manage an outbreak of the covid Delta variant.

When lockdown ends, a number of restrictions will ease allowing hairdressers and beauty salons to reopen, and people in the ACT can welcome others into their homes again.

From 11.59pm tonight Canberrans will be able to enjoy returned freedoms, including:

Five people allowed in a house

25 people can gather outside, for recreation or organised sport

Licensed venues can have 25 people inside or one per four square metres

Licensed venues can have 50 people outside or one per four square metre

Hairdressers and personal care can reopen to five clients at a time

Swimming pools can reopen with up to 25 people, only two swimmers per lane

Non-essential retail will continue to be mostly click-and-collect or delivery until October 29

Funerals can have 50 people or one person per four square metres, regardless of whether the funeral is indoors or outdoors

Weddings can have 25 people or one person per four square metres. Guests must remain seated whilst eating and drinking. Dancing is permitted

Accommodation, campgrounds, caravan parks will open.

Up to two visitors per day can visit a person who is a resident of a residential aged care facility. Visitors must be vaccinated

Masks will continue to be required at all times upon leaving home, including in workplaces, if you are aged 12 years and over.

NSW restrictions eased on Monday (October 11) following the lifting of the state’s lockdown.