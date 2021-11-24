Livewire musician awarded CAPO fellowship

IN an intimate ceremony at Canberra Contemporary Art Space in Parkes tonight (November 24), the Capital Arts Patrons’ Organisation’s most prestigious award was presented by patron Karen Quinlan to livewire composer and musician Michael Sollis, who becomes the 2021 CAPO Fellow.

Music lovers will recall Sollis’ many initiatives as director of the Griffyn Ensemble and particularly the performance of Urmas Sisask’s composition “Southern Sky” at Mt Stromlo, so it will come as no surprise to learn that he intends to use his award to create digital works that ask the question: “What do the stars mean to you?” alongside collaborative artists.

In all, CAPO announced the winners of 20 awards in its 38th annual grant round.

The awards were presented by Quinlan together with the various sponsors, foundations and businesses, who provide financial and in-kind support for a range of new arts projects by emerging and established artists.

The CAPO Fellowship has a value of up to $15,000.

The Rosalie Gascoigne Memorial Award was presented to sculptor Sian Watson who will use it to cast a series of wax sculptures in bronze that were made during lockdown, exploring the connections between humans, animals and concepts of time.

The Tall Foundation Award was awarded to Michele England to develop new skills in gold gilding, punching and painting techniques emphasising sustainable materials that will contribute to a new body of work.

The Robert Foster Memorial Award was presented to Bengt Cannon to enable him to purchase a new hydraulic forging press and the Outstanding Practice Award was given to Jennifer Robertson to develop new earth science-inspired 3D woven sculptural panels and lighting for interior use.

Other awards went to woodworker James Tylor; Olympia Sarris; Tom Buckland; The Australian Voice Collective, artistic directors Rachel Campbell and Paul Bissett; to Kirsty Zane to support travel to the US to attend a professional reading of her screenplay “Happy Ending Retirement Home”; Larah Nott; Akie Haga; Rose-Mary Faulkner; Julia Faragher and Lucy Palmer.

Winners of Emerging Artist Awards were Belle Palmer, Lucy Chetcuti, Linda Chen, Prue Hazelgrove and Sue Peachey.

More at capo.org.au