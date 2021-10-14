Lucky, lucky, lucky… Kylie at the archive

THE National Film and Sound Archive is almost overwhelmed by the news that Kylie (Minogue, who else?) is moving back to Australia, so has drawn our attention to its online collection dedicated to the pop icon, from concert performances, rare tracks and interviews. Accessible here.

THE Capital Arts Patrons’ Organisation, which had to postponed its annual gala auction, has negotiated with Canberra Contemporary Art Space to run the popular event on Saturday 5th February 5, complete with music from “someone sexy and famous.” Information and bookings at capo.org.au

GRAEME Drendel’s new exhibition, “The first dance,” paintings and works on paper is now open alongside Denese Oates’ “Landscape in sculpture” until October 31, with images viewable at beavergalleries.com.au and the gallery open at 81 Denison Street, Deakin, for live viewing by appointment only until October 28.

POETS Geoff Page and John Foulcher are staging a free double poetry reading on the theme of “Conviction and Doubt” online via Zoom, open to all. 7pm, Saturday, October 16, information and registrations here.

PADMA Menon is devoting her spring classes to Durga, the goddess who pierces the mind’s illusory story of reality, whose message, she says, falls like rain on a parched land in these times. Dance-focused classes are now running on Tuesdays, 6pm-7pm and Saturdays, 10am-11am, while guided practices from the philosophy of the goddess will be held on Saturdays, 11am to noon. All information here.

THE Queanbeyan Civic and Cultural Precinct tower crane needs a name, so Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council is running a colouring in and name-the-crane competition open to children under 12, open until 5pm on December 23. The winning entry will have an opportunity to visit the site (COVID restrictions permitting) as well as receiving a family pass to a children’s show at The Q for any of our Q the Kids season shows in 2022. Entry details at qprc.nsw.gov.au/qccp