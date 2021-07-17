Man arrested and 13 Sydney students fined for covid breaches

A 34-year-old Campbell man has been arrested for a COVID-19 compliance breach at a Civic retailer and 13 university students from Sydney have been fined for breaching health directions.

Police pounced yesterday (July 16) lunchtime after a shop assistant claimed to have been  verbally abused when alerting a customer to use the “Check-in CBR” app on entering the store.

Police say that despite counselling the man continued to refuse to check in, repeatedly abused staff and used offensive language.

He will appear before the Magistrates Court charged with using offensive language in a public place and failing to comply with a direction of the Chief Health Officer.

Meanwhile, police have issued $1000 fines to 13 students from the Greater Sydney area.

Despite having their applications to enter the ACT declined, the students, all from the Greater Sydney area, came to Canberra in breach of ACT health directions.

The students will remain in isolation at their university residences for the remainder of the required 14-day period.

