New mural celebrates local cycling champion

The artists from Erindale college with artist Bohie Palecek, centre left, Minister Yvette Berry, centre, and BMX champ Caroline Buchanan, centre right.

AHEAD of International Women’s Day (March 8), students of Erindale College have painted a street art mural of local BMX and mountain biking world champion Caroline Buchanan, a former student of the college.

The mural, located on Tocumwal Lane and Petrie Plaza in Civic, was completed by seven students aged 16-18, and was developed by artist and illustrator Bohie Palecek.

“It’s a great way to celebrate International Women’s Day, featuring one of our city’s female role models,” said Minister for Sport and Women Yvette Berry.

“Young artists have had a chance to meet and speak with Caroline, develop their skills as street artists and create a bright and bold piece of art that showcases female strength and empowerment.”

Born and raised in Canberra, Buchanan has claimed the elite women’s title at the UCI World Four Cross Championships in Austria, the Sir Hubert Opperman Trophy for Australia’s best all-round cyclist, and represented Australia in the 2012 and 2016 summer Olympics.

The wall featuring the mural was provided by the Canberra Centre and completed through the ACT government’s street art program.

“Caroline is not afraid of facing challenges and has overcome injury and set-backs to be a leader on the world stage in her sport,” Minister Berry said.

“Caroline’s positive talk to these young people with the YWCA, as she prepares to hopefully qualify for her third Olympic Games in BMX racing at the Tokyo Olympics, is something they will not forget.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

