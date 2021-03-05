New mural celebrates local cycling champion

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AHEAD of International Women’s Day (March 8), students of Erindale College have painted a street art mural of local BMX and mountain biking world champion Caroline Buchanan, a former student of the college.

The mural, located on Tocumwal Lane and Petrie Plaza in Civic, was completed by seven students aged 16-18, and was developed by artist and illustrator Bohie Palecek.

“It’s a great way to celebrate International Women’s Day, featuring one of our city’s female role models,” said Minister for Sport and Women Yvette Berry.

“Young artists have had a chance to meet and speak with Caroline, develop their skills as street artists and create a bright and bold piece of art that showcases female strength and empowerment.”

Born and raised in Canberra, Buchanan has claimed the elite women’s title at the UCI World Four Cross Championships in Austria, the Sir Hubert Opperman Trophy for Australia’s best all-round cyclist, and represented Australia in the 2012 and 2016 summer Olympics.

The wall featuring the mural was provided by the Canberra Centre and completed through the ACT government’s street art program.

“Caroline is not afraid of facing challenges and has overcome injury and set-backs to be a leader on the world stage in her sport,” Minister Berry said.

“Caroline’s positive talk to these young people with the YWCA, as she prepares to hopefully qualify for her third Olympic Games in BMX racing at the Tokyo Olympics, is something they will not forget.”