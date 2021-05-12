There’s no better way to enjoy oysters

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“It’s casual but fun. Vibrant yet relaxed. And the food is amazing,” writes dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON.

IS there a better way to enjoy locally farmed oysters than direct from the farmer? There isn’t, and a new venture in Narooma – The Oyster Farmers Daughter – knows this all too well.

Natasha is the daughter of oyster farmer Brian Coxon, who has been farming exquisite Sydney rock oysters from the pristine Wagonga Inlet for more than 30 years.

BJ & HD Coxon Oyster Farmers have a large operation on Riverview Road and Natasha has erected a super cool, boutique food trailer on site.

It’s casual but fun. Vibrant yet relaxed. And the food is amazing.

An eclectic, retro-style collection of tables, colourful umbrellas and comfy bean bags are perched right on the stunning shoreline, and The Oyster Farmers Daughter has a team of friendly staff who are all too eager to please. Food is prepped in the small, funky trailer, carefully designed for maximum efficiency.

The menu features famous plump Coxon oysters, as scrumptious as quality oysters should be, and perfect plain with squirts of fresh lemon ($29/dozen).

Fresh oysters also come with homemade dressings. We loved the fresh picked cucumber and mint ($31/dozen) and the Thai ($31/dozen). On a second visit it was time to indulge in the Kilpatrick ($37/dozen), which were smoky, spicy and sexy. Other options include gin-infused ($40/dozen) and oysters with local finger lime ($35/dozen).

Aside from the luscious oysters, The Oyster Farmers Daughter is passionate about supporting local, sustainable, small and unique businesses.

Fresh fish, sourced from local vessels, included flathead on our visit. The fried fish was crunchy and crispy, the fish treated with care and not overcooked, and the thin chips addicting ($22). The tartare sauce is some of the best we’ve had – creamy and perfectly balanced.

We indulged in Balmain bugs served cold with pepper, lemon and lime ($23). Had we had more tummy room, we’d have road-tested the grilled Australian green prawns marinated in chilli garlic butter and served with Asian salad ($28).

Cocktails are a specialty. It was a hot day and the refreshing ginger and apple white wine spritzer ($15) and blood orange and grape gin cocktail ($18) hit the spot.

Wines include Pete’s Pure Shiraz rose, sauv blanc and a prosecco (Murray River). Contentious Character wines (Wamboin) are for sale.

Allie’s cold-pressed juices are on the menu, as is batch-brew coffee (free top-ups) by the folks behind Guerrilla Roasters, a fast-growing Eurobodalla enterprise.

Live music makes for a great atmosphere. Kids are welcome (The Oyster Farmers Daughter has a small activity area) and so are leashed dogs.

The Oyster Farmers Daughter is 3km from the Narooma bridge. Check the website for opening times and details on live musicians.