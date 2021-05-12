There’s no better way to enjoy oysters

By
Wendy Johnson
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
The Oyster Farmers Daughter caravan. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

“It’s casual but fun. Vibrant yet relaxed. And the food is amazing,” writes dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON.

IS there a better way to enjoy locally farmed oysters than direct from the farmer? There isn’t, and a new venture in Narooma – The Oyster Farmers Daughter – knows this all too well.

Wendy Johnson.

Natasha is the daughter of oyster farmer Brian Coxon, who has been farming exquisite Sydney rock oysters from the pristine Wagonga Inlet for more than 30 years.

BJ & HD Coxon Oyster Farmers have a large operation on Riverview Road and Natasha has erected a super cool, boutique food trailer on site.

It’s casual but fun. Vibrant yet relaxed. And the food is amazing.

An eclectic, retro-style collection of tables, colourful umbrellas and comfy bean bags are perched right on the stunning shoreline, and The Oyster Farmers Daughter has a team of friendly staff who are all too eager to please. Food is prepped in the small, funky trailer, carefully designed for maximum efficiency.

The menu features famous plump Coxon oysters, as scrumptious as quality oysters should be, and perfect plain with squirts of fresh lemon ($29/dozen).

“Luscious” oysters with house-made dips. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

Fresh oysters also come with homemade dressings. We loved the fresh picked cucumber and mint ($31/dozen) and the Thai ($31/dozen). On a second visit it was time to indulge in the Kilpatrick ($37/dozen), which were smoky, spicy and sexy. Other options include gin-infused ($40/dozen) and oysters with local finger lime ($35/dozen).

Aside from the luscious oysters, The Oyster Farmers Daughter is passionate about supporting local, sustainable, small and unique businesses.

Fish and chips… the fish was crunchy and crispy, and the thin chips addicting. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

Fresh fish, sourced from local vessels, included flathead on our visit. The fried fish was crunchy and crispy, the fish treated with care and not overcooked, and the thin chips addicting ($22). The tartare sauce is some of the best we’ve had – creamy and perfectly balanced.

Balmain bugs… served cold with pepper, lemon and lime. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

We indulged in Balmain bugs served cold with pepper, lemon and lime ($23). Had we had more tummy room, we’d have road-tested the grilled Australian green prawns marinated in chilli garlic butter and served with Asian salad ($28).

Ginger and apple white wine spritzer… refreshing and hit the spot. Photo: Wendy Johnson.

Cocktails are a specialty. It was a hot day and the refreshing ginger and apple white wine spritzer ($15) and blood orange and grape gin cocktail ($18) hit the spot.

Wines include Pete’s Pure Shiraz rose, sauv blanc and a prosecco (Murray River). Contentious Character wines (Wamboin) are for sale.

Allie’s cold-pressed juices are on the menu, as is batch-brew coffee (free top-ups) by the folks behind Guerrilla Roasters, a fast-growing Eurobodalla enterprise.

Live music makes for a great atmosphere. Kids are welcome (The Oyster Farmers Daughter has a small activity area) and so are leashed dogs.

The Oyster Farmers Daughter is 3km from the Narooma bridge. Check the website for opening times and details on live musicians.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous article‘Serious’ riot underway at the prison
Next article‘Poison’… it’s just a matter of taste
Wendy Johnson
Wendy Johnson
Wendy Johnson: Food reviewer for Canberra CityNews magazine since 2004, covering stories for true foodies to digest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply