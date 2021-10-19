No new exposure sites in Canberra

FOR the first time in weeks there have been no new locations added to the ACT covid exposure site list in the last 24 hours.

Recent changes to the reporting of exposure locations have seen a drop in the number of public locations to report.

ACT Health is only listing exposure sites they believe to be of high risk to the community and where transmission is most likely to have occurred.

Monitor for symptoms locations are no longer listed as exposure sites, with ACT Health saying that “monitoring for symptoms should now be an ongoing part of our daily lives, as well as taking the appropriate action if any appear.”

ACT Health is also no longer identifying secondary contacts, nor are they required to quarantine. However, secondary contacts are still advised to maintain appropriate separation from any close contacts if possible, but no formal action is required.

Isolation and quarantine requirements for positive cases and close contacts remain the same and require the full 14 days quarantine as well as the required testing.

ACT Health is advising that Canberrans continue to check the exposure sites daily.

The full list of exposure sites can be found here.