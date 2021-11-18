Now for the national anthem in Eora

BANGLADESHI-Australian singer Shama Rain will reprise her version of the national anthem in the Eora language tomorrow (November 20) at the awards night of the Canberra Short Film Festival.

According to Raymond Salomonn, producer of the short film “What is Australia Day?”, Rain’s performance of the anthem at the screening of the First Nations category of films on Wednesday evening was met with cheers.

The film stars eight-year-old Adrita Akash and features the vocal soundtrack of Rain – all of Bangladeshi origin . It didn’t win the First Nations category, but the film will receive a “Highly Commended” certificate at tomorrow night’s awards and a laurel for the film poster and website as well as a mentorship with indigenous filmmaker Marissa McDowell.

Canberra Short Film Festival Awards Night, Dendy Canberra, 7pm, Saturday, book here



“What is Australia Day?” may be viewed here