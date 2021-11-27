O’Donnell opens a window to drawing prize

THE winner of the 2021 M16 Artspace Drawing Prize is Catherine O’Donnell, for her charcoal-on-paper drawing, “Cowdrey St Window.”

O’Donnell’s winning focuses on an ordinary window cropped to the point where only the window dressings are on view.

Judges Gina Mobayed and Erica Seccombe also announced that the runner up had gone to to Clare Jackson for her pencil-on-paper work, “Holidays.”

Jackson’s work derives from her personal collection of old beach towels, mostly those that appear to be from the ’80s.

The local artist award went to Kate Vassallo, whose intricate coloured pencil-on-paper work, “Colour Wheel”, started as a random scatter of three points on a sheet.

This year was, M16 says, the most competitive in the prize’s 16-year history, attracting a total of 389 entries.

The finalists’ work can be seen online here or in person at the studios at 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith, until December 10.