Old fridges become art

WITH recent figures released by National Association of Visual Arts revealing that 81 per cent of visual artists earned less than $25,000 in the 2020-21 financial year, while 50 per cent reported an income decline of up to 100 per cent, news is to hand of an unusual artistic venture.



Bottle shop chain, the Bottle-O, has announced its new “Fridge O-doption” program to rescue fridges that have been kicked to the kerb by giving them a makeover.

Five Aussie street artists – Pabs, Nico, Kim Siew, Lachlan Heavymetal and Sindy Sinn – were recruited for the program, with each decorating old fridges to turn the whitegoods into art.

The campaign, Josh Gaudry from the Bottle-O says, is similar to a pet adoption drive, but with fridges which are now in search of a new home becoming original artworks ready to feature in homes, offices, local community or sporting centres, men’s sheds or the pool room.

Artist Sindy Sinn says he’s never painted a fridge before is finding it “pretty fun”.

“I think the best part of this project is that at the end of the day the beers are going to be cold and we’re going to have some pretty amazing fridges that are themselves ‘living’ artworks, Sinn says.

Australians are now invited to apply to “O-dopt” one of 10 original fridges. Winners will be chosen based on merit and asked to describe why they’re the perfect match and how responsible they will be for its ongoing use and care.

The Fridge O-doption Program will run for six weeks, ending on November 21. All details here.