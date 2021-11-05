Parton raises questions about tram-carriage safety

WITH Sydney’s inner-west light rail out of service for the next 18 months, ACT opposition transport spokesperson Mark Parton is raising questions about the safety of Canberra’s trams.

He said the concern in NSW was around reported cracks appearing in carriages, which were the same as those used by Canberra’s light rail. He claimed major safety issues had been raised since 2014.

“The Labor-Greens government knew about these issues with the CAF Urbos 3 LRV before purchasing them, but still purchased them anyway,” he said.

He said issues with the CAF Urbos 3 LRVs had already affected light rail networks in Belgrade, Serbia, Birmingham (UK) and Besançon (France). The ACT currently owned 14 CAF Urbos 3 LRVs, with four more due to be acquired shortly.