News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 20°/23° | Saturday, November 6, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Parton raises questions about tram-carriage safety

WITH Sydney’s inner-west light rail out of service for the next 18 months, ACT opposition transport spokesperson Mark Parton is raising questions about the safety of Canberra’s trams.

Mark Parton.

He said the concern in NSW was around reported cracks appearing in carriages, which were the same as those used by Canberra’s light rail. He claimed major safety issues had been raised since 2014.

“The Labor-Greens government knew about these issues with the CAF Urbos 3 LRV before purchasing them, but still purchased them anyway,” he said.

He said issues with the CAF Urbos 3 LRVs had already affected light rail networks in Belgrade, Serbia, Birmingham (UK) and Besançon (France). The ACT currently owned 14 CAF Urbos 3 LRVs, with four more due to be acquired shortly.

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

2 Responses to Parton raises questions about tram-carriage safety

Robert says: November 6, 2021 at 10:20 am

Having put all its eggs in one basket with the tram, and depleting the bus network in parallel locations, the government will have a real problem on its hands if our rolling stock is put on hold. Surely, future plans to expand the network should now be deferred until the safety issues can be comprehensively reviewed and assured.

Reply
Peter Le Mesurier says: November 6, 2021 at 11:06 am

Mr Parton seems to overlook the fact that the trams affected in Sydney are reported to be 7 years old whereas ACT’s trams have been in service less than 3 years. Surely the ACT will have the opportunity to engage with NSW engineers in devising appropriate remedial measures, if needed, before an actual safety problem emerges.

Reply

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Blaze at Kingston apartment block
Breaking

Blaze at Kingston apartment block

SIX fire crews have raced to an apartment building blaze on Burke Crescent, between Kennedy Street and Leichhardt Street, Kingston.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews