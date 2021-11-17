Popular youth dance festival goes digital

AUSDANCE ACT’s popular Youth Dance Festival is going digital for the first time this weekend.

Exploring the theme of “Digital Dystopia Utopia,” digital artists “Felicity Arts” have been collaborating with the festival’s artistic director (and director of Ausdance ACT) Cathy Adamek to showcase dance performances filmed at The Playhouse.

But all eyes will be on the dance films created by secondary students from Gungahlin College, Harrison School, Dickson College, Gold Creek School, Melba Copland Secondary School, Telopea Park School, Black Mountain School and Melrose High School, whose students participated in dance film workshops earlier this year, making a virtue of necessity during lockdown.

Unlike other more commercially-slanted festivals, Youth Dance Festival has always been a platform for young people to express their ideas, focusing on originality, with a student- led, original approach to dance making and choreography.

Now they’ve added film making to their skills-set.

Youth Dance Festival, 6pm-9 pm, Friday and Saturday, November 19 and 20. Book here