Prison escapee found in Lyneham roof

POLICE have tonight recaptured a 28-year-old man, hiding in a house in Lyneham, after a “brazen” escape from a Corrective Services transport vehicle in Oxley Street, Griffith, this afternoon (July 9).

“The transport vehicle was followed from Hindmarsh Drive, and the Corrective Services officers were taking evasive action for theirs and the detainee’s safety,” said Detective Acting Inspector Shane Scott.

“This was a brazen attack which could have had very serious consequences for the people in the both cars, and potentially other motorists.”

At about 4.10pm, police received multiple calls regarding a white Jeep 4WD ramming the Corrective Services transport vehicle.

The man, who was handcuffed at the time, left the scene with a female driver in the Jeep. The Jeep was later located alight on Nares Crescent, Forrest, at about 4.50pm.

Detective Acting Inspector Scott said three Corrective Services officers were treated at the scene by ACT Ambulance Services for minor injuries.

Negotiators facilitated the safe surrender of the man at about 9pm after he was found hiding in the roof space of the Lyneham house.

Two women, believed to have been involved in the escape, were also arrested at the property.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.