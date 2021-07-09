Prison escapee found in Lyneham roof

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
The damaged Corrective Services car.

POLICE  have tonight recaptured a 28-year-old man, hiding in a house in Lyneham, after a “brazen” escape from a Corrective Services transport vehicle in Oxley Street, Griffith, this afternoon (July 9).

“The transport vehicle was followed from Hindmarsh Drive, and the Corrective Services officers were taking evasive action for theirs and the detainee’s safety,” said Detective Acting Inspector Shane Scott.

“This was a brazen attack which could have had very serious consequences for the people in the both cars, and potentially other motorists.”

At about 4.10pm, police received multiple calls regarding a white Jeep 4WD ramming the  Corrective Services transport vehicle.

The man, who was handcuffed at the time, left the scene with a female driver in the Jeep. The Jeep was later located alight on Nares Crescent, Forrest, at about 4.50pm.

Detective Acting Inspector Scott said three Corrective Services officers were treated at the scene by ACT Ambulance Services for minor injuries.

Negotiators facilitated the safe surrender of the man at about 9pm after he was found hiding in the roof space of the Lyneham house.

Two women, believed to have been involved in the escape, were also arrested at the property.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

 

 

 

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleACT Health extends NSW travel restrictions
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply