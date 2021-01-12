Rohan Scott will head the ACT Rural Fire Service

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ROHAN Scott was today (January 13) appointed the new chief officer of the ACT Rural Fire Service (ACTRFS).

Mr Scott is bringing more than 20 years of fire fighting experience to the role. Originally from the Molonglo Brigade, he was on the front line during both the 2001 Christmas fires and the devastating 2003 Canberra fires.

He further performed critical duties during the 2020 Beard and Orroral Valley fires as incident controller and operations officer.

Mr Scott has also held numerous key positions with the ACT RFS including president, deputy, senior deputy, captain and more recently the role of acting chief officer after the retirement of Joe Murphy in April.

“After diligently leading the ACTRFS over the past twelve months, I am very pleased that Rohan will continue substantively in the role over the next five years,” said Police Minister Mick Gentleman.

Commissioner of the ACT Emergency Services Agency (ACTESA) Georgeina Whelan also welcomed Mr Scott to the role, praising his commitment and performance as a fire fighter.

“Taking the reins of the ACTRFS after our worst ever bushfire season presented many challenges and opportunities,” said commissioner Whelan.

“Rohan has done an outstanding job in engaging our RFS volunteers and readying them for the 2020-21 bushfire season.”

Mr Scott looks forward to continuing the path that the ACTESA has set for the future and is prioritising focusing on volunteers, training and equipment.

“The ACTRFS is an organisation that has been a part of my life for a very long time. I’m looking forward to supporting our members and continuing to build a service ready for the environmental challenges ahead,” Mr Scott said.