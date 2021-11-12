‘Roving’ cube shows off students’ work

A striking, three-metre “roving cube” is making its way around Canberra landmarks as part of the University of Canberra’s annual “FADx” (Faculty of Arts and Design) exhibition, being held virtually this year.

The exhibition is an opportunity for the Faculty of Arts and Design graduating class of 2021 to showcase creative works and faculty dean, Prof Jason Bainbridge, says the cube, equipped with Alternate Reality capabilities, will help make up for the disappointment of not holding the exhibition in person.

The cube has been designed as a high-impact, colourful piece that will be moved around public sites in the ACT, and features a curated collection of renderings and representations of student work.

“FADx” virtual exhibition and roving cube, until December 22 at:

November 10-17: Commonwealth Place.

November 17-24: City Walk.

November 24-December 8: Lake Ginninderra.

December 8-22: Westfield Belconnen.