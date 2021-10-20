News location:

Sally offers a free burst of ‘foxy’ new music

Composer Sally Greenaway

SALLY Greenaway is holding another free live stream digital concert with flautist  David Shaw, pianist Teddy  Neeman and cellist Samuel Payne performing the premiere of  her whimsical  composition, “The Little Red Fox Friday” at 8pm on Friday (October 22) here . The work  belongs to a set of three works by Greenaway that were commissioned by Stephanie and Ross Burton for their ruby wedding anniversary. 

WITH the extension of the National Portrait Gallery’s “Living Memory” exhibition, voting in the People’s Choice Award has been extended until December 5. the photographer with the most votes receive $5000 from The David Roche Foundation and voters go into a prize pool too.  Vote here

A work from “398”, by Emerging Artist Support Scheme recipient Aloisia Cudmore

PHOTOACCESS is opening three new online exhibitions tomorrow (October  21): “Experiments in Living [Melt]”, by Sammy Hawker, who examines methodologies of co-creation between herself and the more-than-human;  “Light Materials”, by Caroline Huf,  an exhibition of the artist’s experimental weaving of film; “Surface Appearances”, by Eunie Kim, who interrogates the art of liquid light and layering; and  “398”, by Emerging Artist Support Scheme recipient Aloisia Cudmore. The four exhibitors this year are recipients of the Dark Matter, EASS, and Wide-Angle residencies and their exhibitions are accessible here until November 27 and the  Huw Davies Gallery will be open to the public for live viewing from November 2.

ACTING teacher Peter Wilkins is offering  an “Acting and Devising Theatre” course for actors or teachers still needing their Teacher Quality Institute Professional Development points, to run at The Hedley Beare Teaching and Learning Centre, Stirling, from Thursday, November 18 to Thursday. December 9. The short course explores ways of interpreting, adapting and scripting original work or literary sources. This will involve adapting a poem, a children’s story and the story inspired by a  museum collection. Fees apply, inquiries to 0408 034373.

THE 67th Blake Prize is coming up again at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre and entries are open until November 15, with a prize pool of up to $42,000. The prize has evolved over the past 70 years from a focus on religious figures to a space for artists to explore the complexities of spirituality in today’s society.  There is the non-acquisitive Blake Prize of $35,000; the acquisitive Blake Emerging Artist Prize of $6000  and The Blake Established Artist Residency. All prizes are strictly non-sectarian. Entries here

 

 

Helen Musa

