Sharks bring home the prize for WildBear

CANBERRA’S WildBear Entertainment has been named winner of the Creative Industries Award by Trade Minister Dan Tehan at the 59th Australian Export Awards.

The ACT production company won over audiences at film festivals around the globe with its documentary “Playing With Sharks”, which was snapped up by National Geographic for Disney+ after appearing at the Sundance Film Festival

The film is a profile of shark conservationist, Valerie Taylor, and has since become a favourite around the globe.

WildBear CEO Michael Tear believes the secret to the company’s success has been its mixture of engaging story content and its production team, which brings the stories to life, seen in WildBear’s many programs about Australian history, including “Changed Forever”, the story of Australia through the Great War; “Come Fly with Me”, the history of aviation in Australia, and “Brock Over the Top”, a tribute to Australian racing car driver Peter Brock.

The annual Australian Export Awards are presented by Austrade and the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the states and territories.

