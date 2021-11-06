Spectacular Van Gogh digital show is coming to Canberra

IN a coup for the National Capital Authority, the large-scale digital spectacular “Van Gogh Alive” is coming to Canberra.

Billed as the world’s most visited multi-sensory experience, it has been visited by more than eight million people across at least 75 cities around the world, and will open in the national triangle during the Enlighten Festival, continuing well after that event.

“Van Gogh Alive” aims at giving visitors the chance to immerse themselves in Van Gogh’s world in a tailored exhibition space which allows projection of enormous crystal-clear images.

That space will be “The Grand Pavilion,” a 70m x 25m spoke marquee claimed to be the largest touring showroom in the southern hemisphere, complete with a themed bar and café space.

Traditions of tiptoeing through silent galleries are thrown to the winds in what founder and CEO of hosting business Grande Experiences, Bruce Peterson, calls “a vibrant symphony of light, colour, sound, and fragrance,” creating the sensation of walking right into his paintings”.

“Using technology cleverly means that it’s now possible to experience art in a more inclusive way that offers a much deeper, more immersive, multi-sensory experience that draws you into the art,” Peterson says.

Along with viewing more than 3000 famous images, larger-than life, visitors will also have the chance to examine Van Gogh’s sources through photographs and video, all set to a classical score.

Grande Experiences, which makes use of the SENSORY4TM system in its presentations, is based in Melbourne, Australia with satellite offices in the UK, Italy and the US. It also owns and operates Museo Leonardo da Vinci, a permanent museum in central Rome.

“Van Gogh Alive,” Parkes Place Lawns from Saturday, March 5. Book here

