This is no ordinary Joe’s theatre

Arts editor HELEN MUSA reports that “CityNews” theatre critic Joe Woodward has had a theatre named after him. All the arts news, every week in “Arts in the City”.

ONE usually has to be dead for this to happen, but the centrepiece of Daramalan College’s Issoudun Performing Arts Centre will be the Joe Woodward Theatre. Woodward is alive, well, directing plays and writing for “CityNews”. Issoudun is the French city where inspirational Catholic priest Jules Chevalier built his basilica.

DIRECTOR Tom Papas, best known in Canberra as founder of the Veterans’ Film Festival, is staging the SciFi Film Festival (October 15-31), streaming via Aussie online platform Hyvio. Made up of 80 “mind-bending” science fiction and fantasy flicks – 13 features and 67 shorts curated from 28 countries. It features the world premiere of “Say Yes Again”, a Taiwanese movie about a marriage proposal in which a young man relives the day of his proposal over and over again until he gets the response he wants. Book at scififilmfestival.com

SHORTIS and Simpson are confident of going ahead with an end-of-year satirical show, “A Shot In The Arm”, featuring songs such as “Fifty Shades of Gladys”, “The Jabs and the Jab-Nots” and “My Gogs Fog Up”. So far only the Carrington Inn in Bungendore has opened for bookings (December 2-3, trybooking.com), but other dates are also planned for Canberra, Jamberoo and Bowning.

PEOPLE’S Choice voting for the inaugural annual National Capital Art Prize, billed as the first Australia-wide competition for paintings of any subject, has closed. The online shop to purchase artworks has opened at nationalcapitalartprize.com.au and plans are going full steam ahead for the exhibition/awards night on Friday, October 29, with the exhibition open to the public at Aarwun Gallery, Gold Creek, October 29-November 14.

ANNE Dunn, executive director of Sydney Dance Company since 2010, has been appointed executive director and co-CEO of Sydney Theatre Company following Patrick McIntyre’s resignation in June to become the CEO of the National Film and Sound Archive.

CHRISTOPHER Samuel Carroll’s stage adaptation of Albert Camus’ “L’Étranger” (“The Stranger”), will now go ahead after a covid-induced postponement. At the Ralph Wilson Theatre, Gorman Arts Centre, December 8-11. Book via agac.com.au