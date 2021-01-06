Warning of snake bites on rise, attacks occurring at Mt Stromlo

Share Canberra's trusted news:

PARAMEDICS have already reported to attending a number of snake bite victims that have coincided with a rise of incidences across the bush capital this summer.

Canberrans are being urged to take the necessary precautions before an ambulance arrives following high snake activity at Mt Stromlo in recent weeks.

ACT ambulance service chief officer Howard Wren said the victims on the popular hiking and mountain-biking trials called 000 immediately and correct treatment was applied that ensured their lives were not at risk.

“Venom can be fatal if left untreated,” Mr Wren said.

“Always assume the snake is venomous and apply a firm pressure bandage over the bitten area and around the affected limb, using a bandage or other suitable material.

“Do not give alcohol, food or drugs and keep the patient still by lying down.

“It is also critical that movement is limited in an affected limb.”

Mr Wren said signs a bite is venomous results in headaches, nausea and vomiting, blurred or double vision, limb weakness or paralysis or difficulty in speaking, swallowing or breathing.

There is also a warning to Canberrans that during long, dry periods, snakes may enter suburban areas in search of water and come into close contact with pets in backyards.

The advice is to keep yards tidy and well-maintained to make it less attractive for snakes.

The Canberra Snake Rescue and Relocation can assist to ensure that householders do not attempt to catch or kill snakes.

For more information and tips to be emergency ready, visit esa.act.gov.au.