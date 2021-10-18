Woodcut artist star of the show

There’s never too much arts news for arts editor HELEN MUSA. Here’s her latest “Arts in the City” column.

THE opening film in the coming Japanese Film Festival will be “Hokusai”, Hajime Hashimoto’s star-studded biopic about the life of legendary Japanese “ukiyo-e” woodcut artist Katsushika Hokusai. There’ll also be fantasies, thrillers and avant-garde features from contemporary cinema. Palace Electric Cinema and National Film and Sound Archive, October 28-November 2. Book at japanesefilmfestival.net

RACHEL Kent has taken up the position of CEO at Bundanon, on the Shoalhaven. With the launch of the new art museum and bridge for creative learning imminent, chances are we’ll be hearing more of its exhibitions, collection displays, public programs and learning opportunities. As well, the artist-in-residence program will be revitalised for 2022, while the homestead and the Yvonne Boyd studio will reopen before Christmas. More at bundanon.com.au

CANBERRA author and playwright Maura Pierlot has released a book on youth mental health for Mental Health Month. Based on her play, “Fragments”, which premiered at The Street Theatre in 2019, it captures what it’s like to be a teenager in distress as eight young people navigate high school and beyond. For ages 13+.

FINDING a way of keeping the “Come Alive” festival of museum theatre alive has, alas, proved impossible, despite the support of Daramalan College and the National Portrait Gallery. But, director Peter Wilkins says at least six schools have offered to be part of a festival of visual performance, where Peter van Rijswijk will put together submitted videos for show later this year.

“9 TO 5”, Dolly Parton’s West End smash-hit musical, dropped earlier this year because of covid, will open in February at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney, with tickets on sale from October 25. Inspired by the hit film, the musical tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three workmates pushed to the edge by their mean-spirited boss. Waitlist now at 9to5themusical.com.au