World ballet to be celebrated on screen

TOMORROW, Tuesday, October 19, is World Ballet Day, so 50 dance companies from across the globe will join together to present over 24 hours of behind-the-scenes content, streamed live on YouTube including, for the first time, Bangarra Dance Theatre, from 11am. The whole schedule can be accessed here worldballetday.com and the program viewed here .

.QL2 Dance has created a little post-lockdown present for its fans in the form of a short video titled “Not Giving In V2,” celebrating the joy of dance. Accessible here.

ARTSOUND FM arts and community radio station has prepared a series of 24 programs from the great songwriters of the 20th century to begin airing later this month. From Saturday, October 23, the station will present the music of legends such as Jerome Kern, Rodgers and Hart,Cole Porter, George M. Cohan and George and Ira Gershwin, performed by top 20th century performers. “The Great Songwriters”, Saturday afternoons from 4pm on Artsound FM92.7, 90.3, at Artsound.fm and on digital radio.

THE Australian String Quartet says that since the beginning of September, it’s delivered 18 concerts, five days of schools and education programs and four days of recording and filming, featuring the world premiere of a new work, “Black Summer”, by lecturer in composition at the ANU School of Music, Natalie Williams.

CANBERRA-Argentine pianist Marcela Fiorillo has posted solo piano performance of “Danza Orgiástica” by Argentina’s Juan Carlos Zorzi, composed for for his opera “Don Juan.” Accessible here.