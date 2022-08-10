Canberra gets 77 new electric car charging stations

THE ACT government will install 77 public charging stations for electric vehicles that are expected to be ready for use by next year.

The government’s $1.4 million grant funding to build the stations will triple the size of the ACT’s charging network, currently made up of about 30 chargers.

With two plugs in each new station, the territory will have 154 new plugs for electric vehicle drivers to use.

The government says it wants to expand the charging network to at least 180 stations by 2025.

“Most electric vehicle owners choose to charge their cars at home, but there is still a need to expand our network of public charging infrastructure,” said Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury.

“While we currently see stronger demand in the central areas of Canberra, this program will roll out chargers in every district of Canberra, from Tuggeranong to Gungahlin.”

The announcement comes following the government’s recent decision to ban the sale of new petrol cars in the ACT from 2035.

Successful providers rolling out the new charging stations include Jolt, Evie Networks, and Engie.