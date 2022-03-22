Arts centre boss steps down

AFTER a decade at the helm, Joseph Falsone, CEO of the organisation Arts Capital and director of Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres, is stepping down.

In announcing Falsone’s departure, Mark Van Veen, chair of Arts Capital, which runs Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres said Falsone had joined a very different organisation from the one he was leaving.

Mr Van Veen said highlights during Falsone’s time included renovations at both Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres in 2015, with architects now working on designs for further renovations at both arts centres; transition to a not-for-profit company – Arts Capital-; building a talented, high-performing team and increased employment opportunities for arts workers.

There had also been increased visitation, use of the joint arts centres and growth in the support offered to artists and organisations, said Mr Van Veen.

Adelin Chin, the organisations business manager, will step into the role of interim CEO from next week, while the board undertakes a publicly advertised executive recruitment search.

As Falsone leaves the role, his wife, Janice Falsone is set to take over as the new director of Canberra Contemporary Art Space, replacing retiring director David Broker.