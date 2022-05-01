Artsday / Ahn tells his happy story

Here’s today’s “Artsday” with arts editor HELEN MUSA.

ANH Do, painter, comedian and all-round nice guy is in Queanbeyan combining stand-up comedy with real-life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his story in “The Happiest Refugee”. The B, Bicentennial Hall, 8pm, Tuesday, May 3. Book here or 6285 6290.

GEOFF’S Jazz at Smiths this week features the John Mackey Quintet playing great American songbook titles from before the time of John Coltrane. Smith’s Alternative, Civic, 7pm, Wednesday, May 4. Book here

BRILLIANT young pianist Damien Ruan appears in a solo lunchtime recital of the best-loved works of five masters of keyboard composition – Scarlatti, Haydn, Chopin, Debussy and Grieg. At Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40 – 1.20pm, Wednesday, May 4. Book here

THE “Aunty Donna – The Magical Dead Cat Tour” comedy performance rescheduled from December is at last in town, at The Playhouse, May 3-4. Book here .