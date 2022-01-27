Artsday / An evening of Afrobeat

NINE-piece band NYASH! is hosting a family-friendly evening of Afrobeat, ska, jazz and reggae sounds, with wood-fired pizza and other food under the aegis of the program “Good Company”. Originally formed in 2012 by Nicholas Combe and Simon Milman, NYASH! played around the ACT and the south coast before they both moved overseas, but they’re back and the band has reformed with original members and new additions. Café Stepping Stone, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, 5.30pm-9.30pm tomorrow (January 29). Book here



FLICKERFEST short film festival is still celebrating its 31st birthday under the stars and under the big top, park side at Bondi Beach until January 31 , after which it will tour nationally to over 45 venues across Australia. program and ticketing information here

MEGALO Print Workshop is open for access and is now taking bookings for WHS and COVID-19 safety protocols inductions every day until February 11, or every Saturday going forward. Book here or phone 6232 6041. After completing inductions, bookings for studio time are available here



CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra is inviting applications for the Kingsland Collective, a new, free professional development program for about 15 advanced tertiary and postgraduate musicians, to be led by CSO concertmaster Kirsten Williams. Participants will take part in workshops with Williams and other CSO musicians, as well as masterclasses, networking and performance opportunities. Applications by February 25 here

A second intake for the 2022 Canberra Symphony Youth Chamber Orchestra program is also open until February 4 here



THE National Photographic Portrait Prize 2022 call for entries (here) closes at 9am January 31. The winner will receive a $30,000 cash prize and photographic equipment, and there are also the Highly Commended, the Art Handlers’ Award, and the People’s Choice Award. The prize will be shown at the National Portrait Gallery alongside the Darling Portrait Prize from June 25 to October 9.

OPERA Australia has partnered with The Bourne Foundation to offer year 11 and 12 students (and their teachers) with an interest in music, drama, fashion, art and design $20 tickets to see Puccini’s “Turandot” and Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” at the Sydney Opera House in February and March. Additional productions may be made available later in 2022. Apply here.

