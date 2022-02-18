Artsday / Art takes to the climate crisis

OPENING this weekend, Canberra Contemporary Art Space will present “Carbon Neutral”, its contribution to “Aquifer”, the territory-wide program of events and exhibitions responding to the current climate crisis. The show, curated by Alexander Boynes, addresses the crisis through new works by GW Bot, Jon Campbell, Andrew Styan, Louisa Waters, Marzena Wasikowska, The River Yarners and Anne Zahalka. At Canberra Contemporary Art Space 44 Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes. Opens to the public 11am, Saturday, February 19 and runs Tuesday to Sunday.

MEANTIME at CCAS Manuka, artist Ren Gregorčič is exhibiting “Motion In Division”, a show using computational fluid simulation and modelling as a method of engaging with the way that concrete infrastructure takes the properties of water. At Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Furneaux Street, Manuka, until February 20.

PHOTOACCESS’ first show for the year, “VIEW2022”, is work by Annette Fisher, Catherine Feint, Fiona Bowring, Greg Stoodley, Isaac Kairouz, Izaak Bink, Jemima Camper, Tom Campbell, Wendy Dawes and Xueqin Yi is still running at Manuka Arts Centre, 30 Manuka Circle, Griffith, (next to the Manuka Pool) Tuesday–Saturday, 10am to 4pm, until March 5.

CLASSICAL guitarist Matt Withers has a new single released digitally today (February 18). It’s a performance of “Twenty Twenty” by Robert Davidson, who arranged the work from piano for guitar for Withers and will be part of an EP, “Delectable”, to be released on April 29. To listen visit

THE Jim Dusty Drive-Thru Garbage Casino is the latest ensemble from local songwriter and high-risk, high-reward enthusiast, Jim Dusty, and delivers desperate and apocalyptic country/folk songs, backed with drum machines and second-hand, semi-broken Casio keyboard melodies. Ainslie Main Hall, Ainslie Arts Centre, 30 Elouera Street, Braddon, 6.30pm, Saturday (February 19). Book here