Artsday / Come dancing with the aunts on scooters

Arts editor HELEN MUSA’s back with another big “Artsday” column.

CANBERRA dance group, Somebody’s Aunt has been working on a three-minute film, “Aunts on Scooters”, which shows dancers out for a ride, dancing their way to work, theatre, cafe, shops and tram stop. Commissioned and created for Localjinni’s Scoot and Screen tours and supported by Ride Neuron Scooters, it was filmed by Natsuko Yonezawa with a soundtrack by Reuben Ingall. Accessible here.

PHOTOACCESS has three new exhibitions opening this week: “Meanwhile in the Suburbs” by William Broadhurst; “Fantasy Collision” by Gabrielle Hall-Lomax; and “Reverberation Time” by Jamie Hladky. Opens in PhotoAccess Gardens, 30 Manuka Circle, Griffith, 6pm Thursday (March 10) and runs April 9.

ART In Miniature’s Canberra group of 18/20 members are exhibiting 106 miniature artworks depicting local and overseas scenery, flora and fauna, still life and other subject matter will hold its 22nd exhibition, at Studio Altenburg, Braidwood, March 9-April 9, with an opening at 5pm on Saturday, March 12.

“NATURE’S Masterpieces” is a triple bill of exhibitions by artists Helena McConochie, Nick Osmond and Kylie Fogarty, Nick Osmond, at Aarwun Gallery, 11 Federation Square O’Hanlon Place Nicholls, opening at 6pm on Thursday (March 10).

“PIANO Wizard” Andrew Farrell sings, plays and narrates the history of some of the greatest piano music in the world. From the classical world to the great boogie woogie, jazz & swing piano then on to the ’50s era with Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Charles and more. He’ll be encouraging the audience to partake in singing, dancing and requests. At the Hive, 274 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan, 7pm, Friday, March 11. Book here

Steve Roper “The Gods Playing Ball,” 2021, detail. Photo: Andrew Sikorski.“THIS and That” is an exhibition presenting the work of three Canberra-region ceramic artists, Camille Kersley, Lesley Lebkowicz and Steve Roper, whose work in style and materials is very different. Canberra Potters Gallery, Watson. Opening 6pm, March 10, then running until April 3.

ACTHub and Mockingbird Theatre Company have just announced that the scheduled performance of “When the Rain Stops Falling” is unable to proceed with the season as advertised because of covid.