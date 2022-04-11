News location:

Canberra CityNews

Artsday / Comedians declare war on the election

War on the election

IN “Spin: Election 2022″, Charles Firth, James Schloeffel and Mark Humphries have joined forces to provide a masterclass on the ancient art of political bullshitting, just in time for the federal election. Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, Wednesday, April 13, book here.

ANU Chamber Choir

JS Bach’s “Jesu, meine Freude” will be the centrepiece of a program performed by the ANU Chamber Choir directed by Tobias Cole. The choir will also premiere “Even if for a short time”, a work by chorister and ANU composition student, Rebecca Hilliard. At Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, April 13, book here  or 6232 7248.

CANBERRA Contemporary Art Space’s annual “Pizza and Beer Night” is actually its Annual General Meeting in disguise at 44 Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes 6pm, Tuesday, April 12, but you’ll have to be financial to get in, here

Guest conductor Fabian Russell.

GUEST conductor Fabian Russell will step in for Jessica Cottis to conduct the CSO’s two “Redemption” concerts, featuring returning guest violinist, Courtenay Cleary. At Llewellyn Hall 7.30pm, Wednesday and Thursday, April 13 and 14, book here.

 

 

Helen Musa

Leave a Reply

