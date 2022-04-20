Artsday / Dance heroes save the world from plastic

Here’s HELEN MUSA’s latest “Artsday” column.

AUSTRALIAN Dance Party presents free April school holiday, 40-minute, live dance and theatre performances in “Escape From Plastika”, where dance heroes, Alpha, Delta and Pi, time travel to the year 2109 to planet Plastika – formerly known as Earth, to explore the problem of plastic. Yerrabi Pond District Park Playground, 10.30am, Thursday, April 21 and Chifley Shops Playground 10.30am, Friday, April 22.

THE 24th Moro Spanish Film Festival returns with a selection of 34 films offering film lovers a cinematic journey across Spain and Latin America. Screening nationally in Australia the festival features two key program strands: New Spanish Cinema and Cine Latino. Palace Cinemas, April 20- May 15.

LANYON Homestead celebrates the Heritage Festival with art and craft workshops such as the Dreamtime by the River Art Workshop, the Making Clay Animal Seed Pods class and free lawn games during ”Kids’ Week”, until April 24.

CAPO’s annual auction event at Canberra Contemporary Art Space on the lake – postponed because of Omicron – has now been rescheduled to Saturday, April 23. Book at capo.org.au

PHOENIX Collective’s “East/West” concert will explore traditional Chinese folk music and perform Debussy’s “String Quartet in G minor”. Tuggeranong Arts Centre, April 21 and All Saints, Ainslie, April 22. Book at phoenixcollective.com.au

PHOTOACCESS opens three new exhibitions this week: “Between Hope and Despair”, by Natasha Fijn; “Eating Wild Weeds”, by Alex Flannery; and “Archive Apparitions”, by Elisa DeCourcy. Opening at 30 Manuka Circle, Griffith, 6pm ,Thursday, April 21. The exhibitions will run to May 21.

REBUS Theatre will present a free, interactive theatrical exploration of climate change, “Inner Climate”, Questacon, April 22-May 18. More at rebustheatre.com

CANBERRA Mandolin Orchestra and dancers from the Monaro Folk Society are staging “Dancing Feet”, at Folk Dance Hall, Hackett, 2pm, Saturday, April 23, tickets at the door or call 0417 691404.

HONEST Puck Theatre is staging Lois Lowry’s play, about a 10-year-old who struggles with school, the big questions of life. Perform Australia Theatre, 11 Whyalla Street, Fyshwick, April 20-23. Book at honestpuck.com.au