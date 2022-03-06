Artsday / Darwin’s Beagle voyage on stage

The arts week starts here with HELEN MUSA’s “Artsday” column.

IN “The Wider Earth”, patrons are invited to join the 22-year-old Darwin on HMS Beagle’s daring voyage to the far side of the world in a show by Brisbane’s Dead Puppet Society, billed as a coming-of-age story about science and faith, and how one doubting man with a questing heart set out to ask a question of Mother Nature and found the answer to everything. A cast of live actors, puppets, cinematic projections and an original score by Lior and Tony Buchen combine to bring to life uncharted landscapes and incredible creatures. The Playhouse, March 9-12. Book here or 6275 2700.

WESLEY Music Scholars will perform a lunchtime concert called “Connected”, at Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, on Wednesday (March 9). Book here or 6232 7248.

LAUNCHING on International Women’s Day, March 8, through the documentary streaming service iwonder, is the film, “Nasrin”. Narrated by Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and secretly filmed in Iran by women and men who risked arrest, this film follows the life and work of human rights lawyer, Nasrin Sotoudeh and the efforts of Iran’s resilient women’s rights movement. Accessible here

CANBERRA Museum and Gallery is presenting works from its own collection, together with examples of fibre and textile practice from the ACT and NSW in “Connection Point”. At CMAG, until June 18. Also viewable in the free “After Dark” event 5pm-7pm on Thursday, March 10.

PAYING tribute to Frederic Chopin, born on March 1, 1810, pianist Marcela Fiorillo has posted a recording of Chopin’s “Polonaise op.26 N.1, in C sharp minor” made at ArtSound in 2010 by Bill Oakes at with Kimmo Vennonen as sound editor. Accessible here

