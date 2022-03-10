Artsday / Emma stretches the possibilities of paint

Today, tomorrow and beyond, there’s lots of current arts news in HELEN MUSA’s “Artsday” column today.

ARTIST Emma Beer, the youngest artist to present a solo exhibition in the ANU Drill Hall Gallery’s history, has a joyous show in “Zooper Dooper”. Her pieces play with the scale and architecture of the exhibition space, while stretching the possibilities of paint. Until April 10.

AFTER many covid-related postponements, Transit Gig City’s public “Transit Returns” launch will take place in the laneway behind its new venue downstairs at Bailey’s Corner, Civic, 3pm to late on Sunday, March 13, featuring Brisbane Punk/Rock band, Dune Rats, as well as a showcase of Canberra’s best young bands.

CANBERRA Contemporary Art Space at Commonwealth Place has a book launch of “No Planet B” by Jon Campbell from from 4pm, tomorrow, March 12, at CCAS. On the same day, exhibiting artists The River Yarners will host a craftivism session at CCAS, 12pm-4pm. They welcome anyone who’d like the opportunity to contribute to their ever-growing artwork. Cups of tea and Iced VoVo’s await participants.

MEANTIME Louis Grant’s exhibition “Breakable Heaven” presents sentiments of love, loss, shame and celebration through material explorations in glass, delving into the idea of glass being “queer”. Canberra Contemporary Art Space, 19 Furneaux Street, Manuka, until March 20.

FOUR of Australia’s top jazz musicians, Mike Nock, Hamish Stuart, Julien Wilson and Jonathan Zwartz, who perform as This World, are back with material for a new album, “Out of This World”, at The Street Theatre, 7.30pm, tonight (March 11), book here of or 6247 1223, then at St Andrews Anglican Church, Braidwood at 4.45pm tomorrow (March 12).