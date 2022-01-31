Artsday / Latin rhythms to open the season

Arts editor HELEN MUSA highlights all sorts of arts and events in today’s “Artsday” column.

THE Australian Chamber Orchestra’s Richard Tognetti has engaged classical accordion virtuoso James Crabb for a popular season opener driven by the rhythms of South America, featuring music by Astor Piazzolla, Gabriela Lena Frank, Carlos Gardel, Heitor Villa-Lobos and Elena Kats-Chernin. At Llewellyn Hall, 8pm, February 4. Book here



YASMIN Idriss is an honours graduate in Photomedia at the ANU. Now she’s presenting two shows, “The 40+ Project,” developed from her desire to create a portrait photo book called “40 Something” and “Liquid Light,” where she plays with the lines between painting and photography. At Rusten House Art Centre, 87 Collett Street, Queanbeyan, opening 5pm, February 3 and running Wednesday to Saturday, until February 26. “Come as you are” tea and photo sessions in the gallery between 1- 3pm on Saturdays, February 5 and 12.

LIMESTONE Consort will be performing Bach’s Concerto for two harpsichords BWV 1061 with soloists Ariana Odermatt and James Porteous, along with other works by Krebs, Avison and Purcell. Wesley Music Centre, 4.30pm, Sunday, February 6, book here.



JACQUELINE Bradley’s exhibition “the tender” is a thought-provoking exhibition resulting from a residency at Canberra Glassworks over the past six months. Mirroring the principles of a tree producing fruit and seeds, Bradley pieces are made through the process of casting or moulding, which allows for duplication. Canberra Glassworks February 3-March 27.

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre presents Christina Lowry’s studio still-life photography, “Memento Vivere: Remember to Live”, Emma Crocker and Elspeth Rowell’s individual and ensemble ceramic works, “Secure Escape,” and “Walking in Isolation”, the result of a collaboration between photographer James Farley and poet Lachlan Brown who, in 2020 and 2021, found solace in daily walks through the same streets and trails in the suburb where they live. Opening Saturday, February 5.

SOUTH Coast Music Society, in association with Musica Viva Australia, presents pianist Tamara-Anna Cislowska at St Bernard’s Church, Batehaven at 2pm on Sunday, February 6, book here or tickets at the door.

“THE Inevitability of Growth” is at ANCA Gallery, Dickson, Wednesday to Sunday, until February 27, with an opening event at 6pm on Wednesday, February 2, all welcome. Six artists from Canberra and Sydney – Rover Rinnie, Annie Parnell, Zev Aviv, Nyx Matthews, Othy Willis and Sophie Quinn – collaboratively across text, sculpture, jewellery, performance, ceramics, installation and curation in this group show.

MEGALO Print Studio’s first exhibition for 2022 is “Travelling Without Moving” by Melbourne/Naarm artist Doman Kowarsky, which brings together a selection of Kowarsky’s aquatint etchings. At Megalo, Kingston, February 5-March 19, with a Q&A session between the artist and Ren Gregorčič, 4pm on Friday, March 18, to close the exhibition.