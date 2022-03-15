Artsday / Montaigne comes to The B

News that singer Montaigne will be performing in Queanbeyan on Saturday leads HELEN MUSA’s “Artsday” column today.

SINGER and entertainer Montaigne was selected to represent Australia at Eurovision in Rotterdam 2020, having won the Eurovision: Australia Decides competition with her stunning original song, “Don’t Break Me”. She’ll be at “The B”, the Bicentennial Hall, 253 Crawford Street , Queanbeyan, at 8pm on Saturday (March 19). Book here or 6285 6290.

NICHOLAS Lee-Murphy, a talented young singer, musician and songwriter will be singing a mixture of old favourites as well as his original songs at the Artists Shed. His performances have a vaudevillian overtone and broad appeal. Artists Shed 1-3/88 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick, Friday, March 18. Tickets at the door.

THE Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies has opened Stage 1 of the architectural design competition for the Ngurra Cultural Precinct at Commonwealth Place. The $316.5 million project will comprise a national indigenous knowledge and cultural centre and a national resting place to house and care for repatriated limited provenance ancestral remains and associated cultural material. Expressions of Interest are due here by April 1.

JOURNALIST and publisher Greg Dickins is launching “Life-Time Book 1, Canberra: childhood, school, university and starting a family”, photographs taken in Canberra between 1968 and 1973, in the PhotoAccess gardens of Manuka Arts Centre, 30 Manuka Circle, Griffith, at 6pm tomorrow (March 17). Free but registrations essential here .There will be a live stream of the event here

FORMERLY known as “The Senior Memories Hour”, a live program on ArtsoundFM at 11am Monday to Friday, this program will now be on-air for two hours commencing after the 10am news. The program is a nostalgic mix of music from the past with interviews with senior residents of Canberra and region and with representatives of COTA, service clubs and interest groups.

THE Gadflys are returning to town with their 40th anniversary show. They’ll be joined by Kathryn Brownhill and Gemma Clare on violin and cello, with Penny McBride and Nick Keeling on horns. At The Playhouse, March 17. Book here or 6275 2700.